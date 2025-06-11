Dino Morea to appear before ED in Mithi river cleaning scam case after his questioning by EOW Dino Morea will appeared before the ED in the Mithi river cleaning scam case on Wednesday. He had earlier appeared at the Economic Offences Wing office on May 26.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Dino Morea, who had to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the Mithi river cleaning scam case, did not visit the office today. He has contacted ED and asked for time to appear before them. The case was primarily registered by the Mumbai Police's EOW, which alleged fraud, influencing contracts and cartelisation by contractors, causing a loss of around Rs 65 crore to the BMC. Last week, ED officials conducted searches at Dino Morea's residence and the premises of the accused in the case by the EOW. He had earlier appeared at the Economic Offences Wing office along with his brother on May 26.

RD raided Dino's Mumbai residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 6 conducted raids at Dino Morea's residence in Maharashtra over the River Mithi cleaning scam. Raids were conducted at the houses of contractors and BMC officials involved in this scam. It is significant to note that the Mumbai Police had registered a case in the Mithi River Cleaning Scam, after which the ED has also started a parallel investigation of this case. This scam is worth 65 crores, and there are a total of 13 accused in this case. The raids included the houses of Bollywood actor Dino Morea, BMC Assistant Engineer Prashant Ramugade and several contractors.

What is the Mithi River scam?

For the unversed, the 'Mithi River scam' is associated with the sale and purchase of sludge pushers and dredging machines used by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in cleaning the Mithi River in Maharashtra. It is alleged that these machines were hired from a Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Pvt Ltd, at high prices, and there was a huge financial irregularity in this.

Dino Morea's work front

The Bollywood actor Dino Morea is best known for his work in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year', and 'Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. For those who don't know, he was recently seen in the comedy-drama film 'Housefull 5', which hit the silver screens worldwide on June 6, 2025. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and others in the lead roles.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan confirms Sshura's pregnancy, says 'I'm excited about embracing fatherhood again'