Arbaaz Khan confirms Sshura's pregnancy, says 'I'm excited about embracing fatherhood again'

Recently, a video of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, went viral on the internet, where she was seen outside a clinic in Mumbai, which led to speculations about her pregnancy because of her visible baby bump. The couple who got married in December 2023 had remained silent on the matter until now. On Wednesday, the Dabangg actor confirmed the news of Sshura's pregnancy and expressed his feelings about becoming a father second time.

In an interview with the Times of India, the 57-year-old actor confirmed Sshura's pregnancy and shared that he is excited as well as nervous about becoming a father after a long time. He said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life in our life."

For the unversed, the actor was previously married to Bollywood actress Malika Arora and got divorced in 2017, after 19 years of marriage. The duo is co-parenting their son named Arhaan Khan, who they welcomed in 2002. Talking about his work front, Arbaaz was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Tanaav' alongside Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor and Shashank Arora in the key roles. He will be next seen in Suzad Iqbal Khan's directorial 'Bihu Attack', co-starring Dev Menaria, Daisy Shah and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles.

