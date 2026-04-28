Diljit Dosanjh teaches bhangra to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show | Watch

New Delhi:

In 2024, Diljit Dosanjh made headlines with his debut appearance on The Tonight Show. Now, following the announcement of his return to the show, a video of Diljit has gone viral, in which he is seen teaching Bhangra to Jimmy Fallon. This footage is from an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show, where Diljit is once again ready to dazzle the audience with his charm.

Diljit performs bhangra with Jimmy Fallon

Diljit shared a video from the show's studio on his Instagram account. The show's official Instagram handle also shared several clips, offering a glimpse into the fun-filled moments Diljit brought to the show. The video posted by Diljit opens with his team opening the studio door and asking, 'Did you really think we wouldn't return?'

The camera then pans toward Diljit, who quips, 'Didn't I tell you? Once a Punjabi arrives, he doesn't leave easily! Jimmy Fallon, here I come!' Following this, Diljit is seen performing Bhangra alongside Jimmy Fallon. The video also features the tune of his new song, 'Morni,' playing in the background. On his Instagram Stories, Diljit also revealed that Jimmy had personally written him a thank-you note, expressing his gratitude for Diljit's return to the show.

Fans eagerly await Diljit's new episode

In a video shared on the show's official handle, Diljit is seen teaching Jimmy a few Bhangra steps. The two are captured dancing together, laughing heartily, and thoroughly enjoying the moment. As soon as fans caught a glimpse of Diljit's entertaining episode, a wave of excitement swept across social media.

On the work front

On the work front, apart from planning new songs and his upcoming tour, Diljit is also busy with his acting career. He was seen earlier this year in JP Dutta’s film Border 2, which proved to be a success at the box office.

Now, Diljit is set to appear soon in Imtiaz Ali’s film Main Wapas Aunga, which is based on the Partition. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Main Wapas Aunga also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 12.

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