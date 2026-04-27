Why are Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his daughter Shora trending? Know here

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed just how passionate his 16-year-old daughter, Shora, is about acting. He mentioned that his daughter hasn't actually watched most of his films. He also shared that she critiques his 'poor' dancing skills and pleads with him not to dance. According to Nawazuddin, her candid feedback has completely shattered his confidence. During a conversation with Zoom, Nawazuddin was asked about the immense praise Shora receives online for her beauty. Given this, he was asked if she has any plans to enter Bollywood.

To this, he replied, 'She will complete her studies first, and then we shall see. However, she is very passionate about acting. All daughters tend to be quite straightforward with their fathers. She hasn't watched most of my films. She might have secretly watched Gangs of Wasseypur.'

Daughter comments on Nawazuddin's dancing

Nawazuddin further added, 'She (Shora) keeps critiquing my dancing. She tells me not to dance. She has completely destroyed my confidence. Now, my confidence regarding dancing has taken a hit. I will try to dance again, though.'

Shora is undergoing training

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Nawazuddin had spoken about his daughter Shora's interest in acting. He said, 'My daughter is currently undergoing training. She went on her own to enroll in a performing arts program; folding her hands before the teacher, she said, 'I want to learn acting.''

Nawazuddin's work front

The Bollywood actor was last seen in Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai. The series also featured Chitrangda Singh. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in Aditya Kripalani's film, Main Actor Nahi Hoon. He also has Tumbbad 2, the shooting for which began a few weeks ago.

Recently, the makers of Tumbbad 2 shared the first motion poster of the film announcing the beginning of shoot.

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