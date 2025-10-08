Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Rajvir Jawanda, who died days after horrific road accident Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to Rajvir Jawanda, the Punjabi actor, who died days after horrific road accident.

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda was injured in a horrific road accident on September 27. He was on a ventilator at Fortis Hospital in Mohali for 11 days. He passed away during treatment. The actor breathed his last at 10:55 am on Wednesday. His funeral will be held tomorrow in Jagraon.

Tributes are puring in on the actor's death and Diljit Dosanjh, the international singer, who is currently in Australia for his Aura Tour 2025 also took to his Instagram stories to pay tirbute to the late actor.

What did Diljit Dosanjh post?

Diljit shared an images of Rajvir Jawanda standing in the premises of the Golden Temple, Amritsar and wrote, 'Waheguru' in Punjabi. The singer had also requested fans to pray for Rajvir when he was admitted to the hospital.

(Image Source : DILJIT DOSANJH'S INSTAGRAM)Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story for Rajvir Jawanda

How was Rajvir injured?

Rajvir Jawanda, riding his bike near Sector 30 T-Point on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road, was involved in an accident caused by a bull fight. The singer was traveling from Baddi to Pinjore. When a bull suddenly appeared in front of him, his bike lost control and he fell onto the highway, leaving him seriously injured. Jawanda suffered serious head and spinal injuries in the accident. He has been on life support since the accident.

Rajvir Jawanda career

Rajvir launched his career with the album Munda Like Me in 2014 and gained recognition with Kali Jawanda Di in 2016. In 2017, songs like Muqabla and Kangana became hits. Following this, he delivered several superhit songs, including Patiala Shahi Pag, Kesari Jhanda, Landlord and Surname. He made his acting debut in 2018 with the Punjabi film Subedar Joginder Singh and went on to star in films such as Kaka Ji, Jind Jaan, Mindo Tehsildarni and Sikandar 2.

CM Bhagwant Mann expresses condolences

CM Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over Jawanda's passing. Mann said he was deeply saddened to hear of Rajvir Jawanda's death during treatment. 'A star of the Punjabi music industry has been lost forever. The voice of Rajveer Jawanda, who captured the hearts of people at a young age through his songs, will always resonate. May Waheguru grant the departed soul peace and give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss,' read his tweet.

