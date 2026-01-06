Diljit Dosanjh gives birthday surprise with 'Senorita' teaser ft J Balvin, fans call it 'collab of the year' On his 42nd birthday, Diljit Dosanjh teased fans with the teaser of his song Senorita, featuring J Balvin. The teaser has gone viral, with fans calling it the "collab of the year."

New Delhi:

Renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh turned 42 on January 6, 2026. In an exciting surprise, he teased his fans by dropping the video teaser for his upcoming song Senorita, featuring global music sensation J Balvin. The teaser has sent social media into a frenzy.

The glimpse of the song has fans raving, with many calling it the "collab of the year." The teaser showcases a mix of Desi beats and Latin rhythms, highlighting the unique fusion of both artists’ styles. Fans flooded platforms with praise, expressing their excitement for the full release, which promises to be a hit.

Diljit captioned the post, "Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia Big Brother @jbalvin X co 2026 @rajranjodhofficial @mixsingh @sharicsequeira Hello Balvinistas." The Instagram post has garnered more than 3.8 million views so far.

Reddit users quickly reacted to the teaser, sharing their excitement. One user wrote, "This will be the collab of the year." Others noted that the audio of the song had already been released, commenting, "audio is released already.”

(Image Source : DILJIT DOSANJH'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story.

This is a developing story.