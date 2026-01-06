Birthday special: 6 luxury watches owned by Diljit Dosanjh; the sixth one could buy you a 2BHK flat in Delhi On Diljit Dosanjh’s 42nd birthday, we take a closer look at six luxury watches from his personal collection. From everyday Swiss classics to rare high-end timepieces, the final watch stands out with a price tag that rivals major middle-class milestones in India.

Diljit Dosanjh turns 42 today, and while fans across the world are busy sending birthday wishes, it’s a good moment to look at how effortlessly he carries himself. Whether it’s music, films, or fashion, there’s a calm confidence to everything he does. Nothing feels forced. Nothing feels rushed.

Over the years, Diljit has also become known for his balanced lifestyle. He trains regularly, keeps things disciplined, but also knows how to enjoy the finer things. One detail that quietly stands out is his watch collection. It’s not about flashing labels. It’s about choosing pieces that match the mood, the moment, and the man wearing them.

Luxury watches Diljit Dosanjh owns

Tissot Seastar 1000

Price: Rs 34,600 (approx)

A serious dive watch with 300 metres of water resistance. The Seastar 1000 is built for durability and everyday wear. It’s practical, sturdy, and suits someone who values reliability without fuss.

Tissot T-Race Chronograph

Price: Rs 45,000 (approx)

Sportier and more energetic, this watch draws inspiration from motorsports. The bold dial and chronograph functions give it a youthful edge, making it a good fit for casual outings and travel days.

Cartier Santos-Dumont

Price: Rs 6.7 lakh

Timeless and refined. The Santos-Dumont is known for its clean lines and elegant design. It works perfectly for formal appearances and quieter, polished looks. A classic choice with strong heritage.

Hublot Big Bang in steel and ceramic

Price: Rs 15.3 lakh

This watch brings attitude. The Big Bang blends modern materials with a bold design language. It’s sporty, luxurious, and unmistakably high impact. A piece that stands out without trying too hard.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph

Price: Rs 27 lakh

Larger and more imposing, the Royal Oak Offshore is all about presence. It’s built for those who enjoy statement watches with serious craftsmanship behind them.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, custom diamond-encrusted

Price: Rs 1.2 crore

This is the showstopper. A custom diamond-set Royal Oak that Diljit wore on The Tonight Show. Iconic design paired with bespoke detailing made it one of the most talked-about watches he has worn publicly.

From everyday sports watches to rare luxury pieces, Diljit’s collection shows range. More importantly, it shows confidence in choosing what feels right.

