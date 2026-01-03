The cost of Nupur Sanon’s engagement ring could buy you a hatchback car in India Nupur Sanon’s yacht engagement has put the spotlight on her vintage marquise-cut ring, reportedly priced like a hatchback car in India. We look at the ring’s cost, its design appeal, and why vintage-inspired choices are shaping modern bridal jewellery today.

New Delhi:

Nupur Sanon’s engagement has caught everyone’s attention, and not just because of the announcement itself. The moment unfolded on a yacht, with the sea in the background and no dramatic build-up. It felt personal. Low-key. Very her.

Along with the setting, it was her ring that started doing the rounds online. Simple at first glance, but not ordinary. Vintage-inspired. Elegant. The kind of ring that makes you look twice without screaming for attention.

The cost of Nupur Sanon’s engagement ring and where it’s from

According to reports, Nupur’s engagement ring is from Tor Treasures and is valued at approximately Rs 8.32 lakh. The price, however, is not just about the size of the stone or its sparkle.

What stands out is the design choice. A marquise-cut diamond, set in a way that leans heavily into old-world charm. The detailing, the shape, the finish. Everything points to craftsmanship rather than excess. It is not flashy. It is deliberate.

Why the marquise cut is making a comeback

For a long time, round and oval cuts dominated engagement rings. Safe choices. Familiar shapes. The marquise cut, with its elongated form and pointed ends, had quietly stepped into the background.

That is changing now. The marquise cut feels different. It has character. It carries a sense of history while still looking modern when styled right. It also creates the illusion of a larger stone, which adds to its appeal without needing extra drama. There is something romantic about it. A little unconventional. And people are clearly ready for that again.

How Nupur Sanon’s engagement ring reflects modern bridal choices

Nupur Sanon’s ring fits perfectly into the shift happening with bridal jewellery. Today’s brides are choosing pieces that feel personal, not predictable. Less about trends. More about taste.

Vintage-inspired designs are coming back because they feel timeless. They age well. They are not tied to one season or one aesthetic. Her ring reflects that mood. Calm confidence. Quiet luxury. It is not trying to be iconic. It just is.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon flaunts ultra-rare Rs 54 crore Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch