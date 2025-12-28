AP Dhillon flaunts ultra-rare Rs 54 crore Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch | See pic AP Dhillon turned heads at his Mumbai concert wearing an ultra-rare Rs 54 crore Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch. Crafted from a single block of sapphire crystal, only three such watches exist worldwide, making it one of the rarest timepieces ever spotted on stage.

New Delhi:

AP Dhillon didn’t just take over the Mumbai concert with his sound; he did it with a statement strapped to his wrist. As the lights hit the stage and the crowd surged forward, sharp-eyed watch enthusiasts spotted something extraordinary glinting under the spotlight: an ultra-rare Richard Mille Blue Sapphire.

The ultra-rare Richard Mille Blue Sapphire is reportedly valued at Rs 54 crore. It wasn’t just a luxury watch moment. It was a horological mic drop. Only three such pieces exist in the world, making Dhillon’s choice not just rare but almost mythical in collector circles.

A watch that feels engineered, not worn

The Richard Mille Blue Sapphire isn’t designed to blend in. Crafted from a single block of blue sapphire crystal, the case is fully transparent, futuristic and borderline surreal. When it catches the light, it doesn’t sparkle; it glows, revealing the intricate mechanics beneath.

What sets this timepiece apart is its architectural soul. Watch experts note that the inner movement appears almost suspended, inspired by the engineering principles of suspension bridges. The mechanism seems to float within the case, creating a striking illusion of weightlessness, a signature Richard Mille obsession with pushing the boundaries of physics, not just aesthetics. This is not jewellery masquerading as a watch. It’s an engineering theatre.

Why is Richard Mille is collector's royalty

In the world of haute horology, scarcity is everything. With only three Blue Sapphire Richard Mille watches ever made, access to this piece isn’t about money alone: It’s about relationships, reputation and relevance.

These watches are never displayed openly, rarely spoken about, and almost never seen on wrists in public. That Dhillon chose to wear it on stage, under harsh lights, in motion, mid-performance, speaks volumes about his approach to luxury: confident, unguarded and unapologetically modern. It’s the kind of choice usually reserved for seasoned collectors, not performers, and that’s exactly why it landed.

A perfect extension of AP Dhillon’s aesthetic

AP Dhillon’s style has always leaned global: sharp silhouettes, muted palettes, and luxury that whispers rather than shouts. The Blue Sapphire Richard Mille fits seamlessly into that world. Transparent yet powerful. Technical yet emotional.

Much like his music, the watch doesn’t rely on nostalgia or excess. It’s about precision, mood and intent. In an industry where gold chains and oversized logos still dominate stage fashion, Dhillon’s Richard Mille moment felt refreshingly elevated, a nod to a new generation of artists who understand that true luxury lies in rarity, not noise.

Luxury watches often signal success. This one signals arrival. AP Dhillon, wearing a Rs 54 crore, one-of-three Richard Mille on stage, wasn’t about flexing wealth; it was about fluency. Fluency in global luxury codes. Fluency in collector culture. Some watches tell time, some tell stories. This one did both under Mumbai’s brightest lights.

