Did Urvashi Rautela copy Priyanka Chopra's IG stories? Netizens think so Urvashi Rautela faced online backlash after she re-shared four Instagram stories that were identical to those posted by Priyanka Chopra on her social media.

New Delhi:

Actress Urvashi Rautela came under online fire after she re-shared four Instagram stories that closely mirrored posts previously shared by Priyanka Chopra. The stories includue topics like Jane Goodall, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti.

Eagle-eyed users were quick to point out the similarities between Priyanka Chopra’s and Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram stories. They accused Urvashi of copying Priyanka to stay relevant. Some comments compared her behavior to attention-seeking acts in school. Netizens also pointed out that this isn't the first time Urvashi has been accused of copying content without proper attribution.

Netizens slam Urvashi for copying Priyanka Chopra’s posts

Priyanka had posted about Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and the renowned primatologist Jane Goodall. In addition to choosing the same topics, Urvashi Rautela reposted the identical content. One Reddit user wrote, "First woman to post the exact same stories as PC."

(Image Source : URVASHI RAUTELA AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S IG)Screengrabs taken from Urvashi Rautela and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories.

Another added, "The fact that she didn’t even bother clicking on the original posts and resharing them, and just took a screenshot of PC’s story and zoomed in to crop her out is absolutely sending me."

(Image Source : URVASHI RAUTELA AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S IG)Screengrabs taken from Urvashi Rautela and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories.

Social media users also pointed out that this is not the first time she has done something like this. One Reddit user wrote, "This reminds me when she literally copy pasted American writer JP Brammer tweet, and he found out. He called her a "D-list" actresses and asked why she at least didn't bother correcting his grammar mistakes, so people knew it was different. lol."

Urvashi Rautela's work front

For the unversed, Urvashi was last seen in Bobby Kolli's Telugu language film 'Daaku Maharaaj' alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. The music of this action thriller film was composed by S Thaman and cinematography was done by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Also Read: 'Wo hamari family hai': Arjun Kapoor turns into a protective brother at Anshula's engagement bash | Watch