'Wo hamari family hai': Arjun Kapoor turns into a protective brother at Anshula's engagement bash | Watch

Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Thursday evening in an intimate ceremony. The event took place at Boney Kapoor’s Bandra residence and was attended by close friends and family members, including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

Several pictures and videos of guests arriving at the event surfaced online. One such video of Anshula Kapoor's brother, Arjun Kapoor, grabbed attention as he was seen playing big brother duties at the event.

Arjun Kapoor manages paps at family gathering

For the occasion, Arjun Kapoor wore a traditional purple-coloured sherwani and greeted the paparazzi outside. He requested the paparazzi to stay calm. In the video, Arjun can be heard saying, "Meri ek request hai, baarish bhi hai. Aap log shaant raho. Zyada log nahi hain, ghar ke hi members hain. Kyunki building waalon ke apne hi rules hain, apna apna chhota mota kuch chal raha hai unka. Aap log shanti se raho, zyada awaaz mat karo."

He further told a lady, "Aap inko rehne do, ye bhi hamari family hain. Aap bhi araam se baat kariye, wo bhi araam se baat karenge."

Anshula Kapoor announces engagement to Rohan Thakkar

For those who may not know, Anshula announced her engagement to Rohan Thakkar in July by sharing a heartfelt post Instagram. She shared pictures of her proposal in New York City. The caption read, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 AM. We spoke until 6 am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic.”

