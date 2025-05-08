Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just confirm her relationship with Raj? Citadel director makes it to her photo dump Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were once considered the power couple of South cinema. But, after 4 years of marriage, they separated. While he moved on with Sobhita Dhulipala, it seems like Sam has also found love once again.

New Delhi:

Award-winning actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again in the headlines. For some time now, there has been a buzz that Samantha is dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. But she remained silent on these reports till now. Amidst these speculations, Samantha shared some new pictures on her social media on Wednesday, which have once again started discussions about the closeness between her and Raj Nidimoru. One thing that caught everyone's attention in these pictures was the presence of Raj. Through these photos, Samantha has also given her fans hints of a 'new beginning'.

Samantha's 'new beginning'

In some of the pictures shared by Samantha, she is seen alone. In some scenes with her team, Raj is also seen with her. While sharing the photos, Samantha wrote in the caption, 'It's been a long journey, but we are here strong. New beginnings.' Along with this, she used the hashtag of her upcoming film 'Shubham', which is releasing on May 9. The actor, who turned producer this year, is all geared up for Home Productions' first film.

Producer Raj Nidimoru is seen with Samantha

Raj is also seen in two of the photos shared by Samantha. In one, he is seen with Samantha's pet dog Sasha, while in another, Samantha is seen clicking a selfie with him. Seeing Raj's presence in the photos, many started asking him questions about future plans, while some say that the actress has given a hint that she has also moved on. Some users even started questioning the actress about her second marriage.

Samantha separated from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha has been in the news for a long time regarding her personal life. The actress married actor Naga Chaitanya in the year 2017. At one time, both were considered the power couple of the industry. But in 2021, both surprised their fans by announcing their divorce. After separating from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. At the same time, Samantha has not yet revealed anything about her love life.

