'I pity the ones...': Did Ram Gopal Varma take a dig at Yash's Toxic after Dhurandhar 2 teaser?

The much-anticipated teaser of Dhurandhar Part 2 was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. However, it disappointed fans, who noted that it offered nothing new. Amid this, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also reviewed the teaser and shared his views on his X handle.

His post, however, appeared to be an indirect dig at Yash's Toxic, which is set to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, 2026. Read on to see what he said.

Did Ram Gopal Varma take a dig at Yash's Toxic after Dhurandhar 2 teaser?

In his X post, Varma wrote, "This is not REVENGE , it's @AdityaDharFilms RAMPAGE..I pity the ones who will come in it’s way .. R I P (sic)." Take a look below:

For the unversed, the Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and is set to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar 2, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

Whereas, Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: A Love Story is also scheduled to release on the same day, March 19, 2026.

Fans react to Dhurandhar 2 teaser

Social media users noted that many of the scenes in Dhurandhar 2 teaser had already been shown during the end credits of Dhurandhar Part 1.

