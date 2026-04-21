Did Mini Mathur take a swipe at Alia Bhatt's hosting skills? Call Me Bae actor clarifies

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt recently found herself trending online after clips of her hosting an award show started circulating. While many fans appreciated her effort and found her engaging, a section of the internet was not as convinced. Some viewers criticised her performance, calling it “forced and fake,” which quickly led to a broader debate about whether actors should host such events or if seasoned anchors are better suited for the role.

As the discussion picked up, Mini Mathur’s comment on a viral video added another layer to the conversation. Many on social media assumed she was taking a dig at Alia Bhatt, especially after her reaction gained traction online.

What did Mini Mathur comment on a post allegedly about Alia Bhatt's hosting skills?

The video in question was shared by a content creator named Janani, who offered a critical take on Alia Bhatt’s hosting style. She said, “This is what you get when you have made your entire brand and personality as the hot girl, the unapproachable girl, the cool girl, and all of a sudden to pivot into, ‘I’m a quirky, dorky, just like the rest of you’ is just not working. It was so forced, it felt so fake. I wasn’t buying it. I don’t think she was buying it… And to stick her between two comedians didn’t help in the way that they thought it would, because one of them is a misogynist, and the other one was doing an Aamir Khan bit. I don’t think Aamir Khan is that relevant anymore that we find an imitation of him funny, and the whole Aamir Khan not coming to award shows is way too old and beaten to death."

Mini Mathur had responded to the video with, “Thank you. Someone finally said it,” which many interpreted as a swipe at Alia Bhatt. The comment soon went viral, fuelling speculation about her intent.

Mini Mathur defends herself

In a separate conversation with HT City, Mini Mathur addressed the controversy and explained what she actually meant. She said, “To just create stories out of nothing is what the internet does. I will tell you why I commented… the creator had an interesting take on why award shows insist on using actors as hosts and then later complain about them falling short of their “expectations". It is not their main skill set so why the expectations? It’s like asking a host to act at gunpoint. I only commented on that."

She also made it clear that there was no personal criticism involved. “It is all nonsense. I love Alia. On top of this, I have not even seen the show these people are talking about on the internet,” she added, putting an end to the speculation.

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