Alia Bhatt's AI-made photos used by Pakistani clothing brand, internet says 'she will sue you'

New Delhi:

A Pakistani clothing label used AI images of Alia Bhatt in sarees and salwar suits to promote their designs. The pictures have been going viral online. While the actress's team is yet to comment on the same, the internet, meanwhile, is doing its share by brutally trolling the brand.

Alia Bhatt's photos used by a Pakistani clothing brand

The photos used of Alia Bhatt were generated using AI. Many of her original photos from events were transformed into her wearing sarees and salwar suits. The brand's confident photo caption further added to the overall trolling: "EVEN ALIA BHATT LIKES OUR PURE SHEESHA SILK COLLECTION!!" Several users in the comment box called out the clothing brand for using the actress's AI-made images without consent. Take a look:

How did the internet react?

Soon, fans of Alia Bhatt flooded the comment section, calling out the brand and questioning the authenticity of the post. One user wrote, “This is fake AI cheap marketing,” while another warned, “She will sue you!” Some even claimed, “Alia Bhatt ko pta hai brand shoot k bare,” while others added, “AI is crazy” and “Fake marketing with AI,” reflecting the confusion and backlash around the images.

Despite the criticism, the brand appeared unfazed and continued to engage with users in the comments. Replying to the outrage, the page wrote, “Viral karein, please, ki unko bhi pata chal jaye.” When faced with repeated warnings about possible legal action, the brand responded bluntly, “No, she will not.”

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt's next film is YRF-backed Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The film will release on July 10, 2027. Next, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The movie's release date has officially been locked. Previously expected to arrive in 2026, Love & War will now be released on January 21, 2027.

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares skiing photos with Ranbir Kapoor on 4th anniversary: 'Tu saath hain toh din raat…'