Ram Gopal Varma says 'Dhurandhar respects the audience's intelligence, Toxic presumes their dumbness'

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had earlier shown his support for Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2, has once again expressed his loyalty to the director and shared a note on the biggest box office clash between Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Varma, who earlier named the clash as "Dhuroxic", said it is not about North vs South or Bollywood vs Sandalwood. According to him, it is a brutal clash between two cultures, not of regions, but of cinema. In his lengthy note, he stated, "Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence, and Toxic presumes their dumbness."

What did Ram Gopal Varma say about Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic clash?

In his post, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "THE #Dhuroxic PARK NO, I am not talking about TWO BIG FILMS #Dhurandhar2 and #Toxic releasing on March 19th. I am actually talking about a NEVER BEFORE SEEN or EXPERIENCED mythical archetype EXPLODING in the GRAND ARENA of INDIAN CINEMAS. It is a BATTLE between DAVID AND GOLIATH (sic)."

He further added, "KGF 2’s GOlIATH like collections suddenly looked like a tiny DAVID in front of #Dhurandar‘s GOLIATH collections. But now the sequel to that GOLIATH #Dhurandhar2, is the new DAVID staring up at #Toxic, the fresh GOLIATH (sic)."

RGV also mentioned, "I strongly believe that #Dhuroxic is not about North against South, not Bollywood against Sandalwood. It is actually a brutal clash between two CULTURES, not of regions, but of cinema. The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence and #Toxic presumes their dumbness. KGF 2 was a LOCAL film that aimed at the DUMBNESS in the MASSES and} Dhurandhar aimed at the INTELLIGENCE in the MASSES THAT is exactly why it became GLOBAL (sic)." Take a look below:

The filmmaker continued, "#Dhurandhar a reported 130 cr DAVID film (both versions together cost some 260 cr) hit some 1500 cr, proving that the so called MASSES are actually far more INTELLIGENT than what the MASALA MERCHANTS ever imagined. It is IMPORTANT to note that @AdityaDharFilms never once presumed the audience was dumb, but after the film released, the MASSES answered in a thundering, earth-shaking voice: “YES, WE ARE ACTUALLY THAT INTELLIGENT… THANK YOU FOR NOTICING (sic)."

He even listed "10 savage brutal truths" in pointers comparing Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

About Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will witness a box office clash on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal in key roles. On the other hand, Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria in key roles.

