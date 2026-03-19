Dhurandhar The Revenge X Review: What audiences are saying about Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar movie

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally arrived in theatres, 104 days since the prequel released on December 5. The film opened with paid previews on March 18, with limited shows in select theatres. On March 19, the film opened worldwide, coinciding with Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Eid festivities. The audience has already started arriving at theatres to catch the film's first-day first-shows. As a result, cinephiles are posting their reviews of the film on X (formerly Twitter). Let's take a look.

Dhurandhar The Revenge X Review

Several users on X are reviewing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. One user penned, "It's looks like #AdityaDhar have some serious anger issues against terrorist & terrorism. They way he showed killing of terrorist in this movie, it's too brutal and beyond imagination, hats off to his thoughts."

Another wrote, "Dhurandhar The Revenge, crazy movie go watch it and yeah some elevations as usual IYKYK."

Yet another wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar the revenge let me just say no movie will ever beat this one this is the best Indian cinema has ever came upon 10/10 - March 18th previews."

A fourth user quipped, "#Dhurandhar2 is absolute cinematic blast One of the best film of the decade.. well written screenplay and making all crafts peaked in the movie and #ranveersingh's acting is outstanding he lived in the character ,The immersive score & Enhancing scenes. #dhurandhar2". In a separate post, the user commented, "#Adityadhar man you are something proud to have a film maker like him in india. Dhurandhar the revenge is a masterpiece for the first time went a Bollywood movie premiere because of him. I am sure this movie will eat every record in every language must theatre."

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge earn from paid previews?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has earned Rs 52.71 crore in gross collections and Rs 44 crore in net collections so far. The film had crossed Rs 150 crore as per the advanced collections. The exact numbers will be confirmed on March 20.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh release LIVE: Pawan Kalyan disappoints, Ranveer Singh impresses