Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar release date, trailer, cast and story: All you need to know Dhurandhar is one of the most talked-about action films of the year. With Ranveer Singh leading Aditya Dhar’s next big project, here’s a quick look at the film’s release date, trailer highlights, cast, budget and storyline.

The trailer of Dhurandhar was released on November 18, and needless to say, it's the talk of the town. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's brainchild, Ranveer Singh, leads the project alongside a stellar cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar releases in less than a month, and the makers have finally unveiled the power-packed trailer. The internet hasn't stopped speaking about the film ever since, with many wondering what more they can know about Dhurandhar. Hence, we bring to you all you need to know about Ranveer's upcoming film.

What is the release date of Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release theatrically on December 5, 2025. There are credible reports that the film will be split into two parts: Part 1 is coming in December 2025, and Part 2 is eyed for summer 2026 release. However, there has been no confirmation from the makers regarding the same.

Dhurandhar trailer: What does it reveal?

Ranveer Singh, in long hair and a beard, looks fierce in the trailer of Dhurandhar. The trailer opened with Arjun Rampal unleashing wrath as Major Iqbal of ISI. The video then pans toward Ranveer.

With upbeat music in the background, the trailer of Dhurandhar suggests that it's not for the weak. The video offers a glimpse into the violence and gore in store for the big screen, making it the perfect big-screen comeback for Ranveer after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. It also contains glimpses of Akshaye, Madhavan and Sanjay, along with Sara Arjun, the Ponniyin Selvan actor who plays Ranveer's love interest.

Dhurandhar cast and character list

Apart from the plot, Dhurandhar boasts of a stellar cast. Here's all you need to know about the actors and the characters they'd be playing.

Actor Character names Ranveer Singh The Wrath of God R Madhavan The Charioteer of Karma, Indian Intelligence Ajay Sanyal Sanjay Dutt The Jinn, SP Chaudhary Aslam Akshaye Khanna The Apex Predator, Rehman Dakait Arjun Rampal The Angel of Death, Major Iqbal, ISI Sara Arjun Ranveer Singh's love interest

The film is directed, written, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, known for films such as URI: The Surgical Strike, Article 370, and Dhoom Dhaam. He is also Yami Gautam's husband. Dhurandhar is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar movie budget and story

As per reports, Dhurandhar is placed on an estimated budget of Rs 280 crore. However, the number isn't confirmed yet.

As for the story, Dhurandhar is reportedly inspired by true events related to Indian intelligence (RAW). The film tells the "true story of unknown men".

