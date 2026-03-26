Dhurandhar Part 2 box office Day 8: Here's how much Ranveer Singh's film earned in early estimates

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, has kept a strong hold at the box office through its first week. The film opened with Rs 43 crore on Day 0 and saw a strong jump on Day 1, collecting Rs 102.55 crore. The film clashed with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office, which saw a slower growth in terms of income. Let's take a look at the advanced box office collections on Day 8.

How much did Dhurandhar Part 2 earn on Day 8?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge momentum held over the weekend, with Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 113 crore on Day 3 and Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4. These numbers gave the film a solid early push, driven by weekend footfall and steady audience turnout.

Post the weekend, the numbers saw a predictable drop. Day 5 brought in Rs 65 crore, followed by Rs 56.60 crore on Day 6 and Rs 48.25 crore on Day 7. Despite the visible slow, the collections have remained consistent enough to keep the overall run stable. On Day 8, the film collected Rs 32.20 crore, as per early estimates, with 14,899 shows running across the country. This has taken the total India gross collections to Rs 783.23 crore, with the India net standing at Rs 656.17 crore so far, as per Sacnilk. The confirmed figures will be updated by 8.30 am on March 27.

Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 1000 crore, and is all set to surpass Kalki 2898 AD at the box office.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 8 box office

As of Day 8, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was running across 1,444 shows and collected Rs 0.62 crore on the day, as per early estimates. This took the film’s total India gross to Rs 78.33 crore, while the India net stood at Rs 66.57 crore so far, with final figures yet to be reported. The confirmed figures will be updated by 8.30 am on March 27.

Also read: 'Not seen the film yet, but…': Aamir Khan says he has 'only heard praise' for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films