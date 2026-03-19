Dhurandhar 2: Vijay Deverakonda reviews Ranveer Singh's film, calls Aditya Dhar 'mad genius'

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at Allu Cinemas on March 18, 2026 and his fans were guessing if the actor watched Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge during the paid previews. But the Wednesday night, the actor put out a X post praising the movie and also confirming his fans speculations.

Through his X post, Vijay praised the cast and crew of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and specially mentioned it's director Aditya Dhar, lead actor Ranveer Singh and music composer Shashwat Sachdev.

Vijay's X post

'Tomorrow onwards - something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words. 'Bharat Maata ki JAI!' Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. Aditya Dhar is a mad genius. Ranveer Singh is all in explosive. R Madhvan, Arjun Rampal, Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. Shashwat Sachdev's score was fire. #DhurandharTheRevenge'.

X users were also quick to notice Vijay's appreciation for the team of Dhurandhar 2 and also praised the actor for being supportive for another actor and film.

Vijay's upcoming movie

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. The two were reportedly dating since 2018 and tied the knot now in 2026. The two will once be seen on screen in the upcoming film Ranabaali. The Telugu-language period action-drama film featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, with Rahul Sankrityan directing is set in colonial India between 1854 and 1878 and deals with themes of rebellion against the British. The film is set to be released on September 11, 2026.

More deets about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025 and went out ot become one of the highest grossing films of all time. Now it's sequel is releasing in theatres today and the advance bookings show high anticipation for the film. Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhvan and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The sequel is also written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid previews collection: How much Ranveer Singh's film earn on Wednesday?