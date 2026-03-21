Dhurandhar 2: SS Rajamouli praises Aditya Dhar's guts, Ranveer Singh's masterclass acting and more

New Delhi:

SS Rajamouli, the iconic filmmaker, who has given several masterpieces to the Indian cinema like, RRR, Baahubali 1 and 2, Makhi and Magadheera among others, praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 on March 21.

The filmmaker shared a long note on X and praised Aditya, Ranveer Singh and R Madhvan along with the film, it's scale, story and writing.

Dhurandhar 2 surpasses first: SS Rajamouli

'I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. Aditya Dhar, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame,' SS Rajamouli wrote on X.

The filmmaker further wrote, 'Ranveer Singh, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. R Madhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success'.

See the post here:

South industry praises Dhurandhar 2

Several A-listers from various South Indian film industries praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This includes Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Ram Charan among others.

The Bollywood spy saga has also got thumbs up from several Hindi film actors like Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Preity Zinta, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Siddharth Malhotra among others.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the December 5, 2025 film. The film feature Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan and Gaurav Gera among others.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Does Gaurav Gera's character Mohammad Alam survive at the end of Ranveer Singh's sequel?