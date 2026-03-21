Dhurandhar 2: Does Gaurav Gera's character Mohammad Alam survive at the end of Ranveer Singh's sequel?

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently making waves in theaters. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy-thriller features a stellar ensemble cast that includes, in addition to Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Danish Iqbal, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Akshaye Khanna.

While audiences cannot stop praising Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan after watching Dhurandhar 2, one of its characters has left people sobbing in theatres. It is none other than Mohammad Alam, played by Gaurav Gera.

What happens to Mohammad Alam in Dhurandhar 2?

Gaurav Gera has beautifully played the role of Mohammad Alam in Dhurandhar and it's sequel. The character is an undercover Indian agents, who resides in Pakistan as a small juice corner owner in Lyari. While in the first part we saw, Alam helping Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), enter Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) Baloch group, in the second part he sacrifices himself in maintaining the cover.

In the Dhurandhar 2, one of Jaskirat's friend enters Pakistan for a drug deal and also recognises his friend. Trying to save himself, Jaskirat ends up witnessing his friend's death. To maintain Hamza's cover, Alam sacrifices himself and the worst part is, it's Hamza who shoots Alam!

Gaurav Gera's post for Ranveer

Gaurav Gera shared a special post for Ranveer Singh as he wrote, 'Tu mere peeche Hamza , Mai tere peeche'. Ranveer also responded to the post with teary eyed and heart emoticons.

Ranvir Shorey praised Gaurav Gera

Ranvir Shorey wrote on his official X account, 'He is one of the most underrated and talented actors in our country. Furthermore, he creates some of the best digital content in India, yet he does not receive the full credit he deserves for it. Gaurav Gera is a genius and a powerhouse of talent. I am delighted that the world is finally becoming aware of him.'

Dhurandhar 2 joins Rs 200 crore club

On its first day of release, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 102.55 crores. According to Sacnilk, on its second day of release, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 80.72 crores. The total cumulative collection of Dhurandhar 2 has now reached Rs 226.27 crores. Ranveer Singh’s film has entered the Rs 200 crore club on its second day of release. The film has now become the biggest hit of Ranveer Singh's career.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's sequel breaks Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 record on day 2