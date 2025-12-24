Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh' sequel to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam Dhurandhar 2 will be released on March 19, 2026, on Eid 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

New Delhi:

The film Dhurandhar, which made history at the box office with its Hindi release, is now ready to return on an even bigger scale. The film received tremendous love, especially from South India, following which the makers have officially announced its sequel as a Pan India release.

Yes! You read that right, Dhurandhar 2 will be released on March 19, 2026, on Eid 2026. The film will be released simultaneously in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making the sequel a pan-India film.

Dhurandhar is trending in South India

Although Dhurandhar was released only in Hindi, it received a tremendous response in South India. Discussions on social media, word-of-mouth, and repeated viewings created immense buzz among the audience there. South Indian distributors and theatre owners also continuously demanded a dubbed version. Considering this organic demand from the audience and keeping in mind the South Indian audience in India and abroad, the makers have decided that Dhurandhar 2 will be released in all major languages ​​right from the start.

Dhurandhar collection

The spy thriller film collected Rs 16.5 crore on day 18, managed to collect Rs 17.25 crore on day 19, making its total collection to Rs 589.50 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 876.5 crore at the worldwide box office so far. Besides Ranveer and Akshaye, the film stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan in the key roles.

Dhurandhar makers

The film is directed by National Award winner Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. According to Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar 2 will feature a story and action on a much grander scale than before. The film is currently in post-production and is considered one of the most talked-about and highly anticipated Indian films of 2026. The makers are also exploring possibilities for a mainstream release in some international markets besides India.

