Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film after theatrical run After a roaring box office run, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is headed to OTT. Here’s when and where the film is expected to stream on Netflix.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar released on December 5 and is roaring at the box office. After completing its theatrical run, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film will stream on Netflix. But do we have a date yet?

For the unversed, Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar OTT release date: When and where to watch

Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office. However, after completing its theatrical run, it will also stream digitally. Netflix has acquired the digital rights for the film for a reported amount of Rs 285 crore.

As per a report by 123Telugu, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix from January 30, 2026. A Telugu version might also be released digitally, expanding the film’s reach beyond Hindi-speaking audiences. However, an official confirmation on the release date is awaited from Netflix.

Dhurandhar box office collection so far

Dhurandhar collected Rs 17.25 crore on Day 19, bringing its total collection to Rs 589.50 crore, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. Worldwide, the film has amassed Rs 876.5 crore at the worldwide box office so far. The film has surpassed the previous records made by Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1.

Dhurandhar is reportedly banned in Gulf countries

Dhurandhar is reportedly banned in Gulf nations. Speaking about the same, Danish Pandor, who played Akshaye Khanna's cousin Uzair Baloch in the film, told India TV, "It should be released. That's what I believe. I spoke to people as well, but I don't know the real reason behind it not being released in the UAE or a lot of Gulf countries. I don't know the specific reason behind it. But if the film had opened there as well, it would have been extremely big."

"But I don't know the reason. I hope it releases soon. My friends and so many people out there are messaging me, asking why Dhurandhar is not releasing in the Gulf. I was like, I have no reason, but I would definitely want them to watch it, but I don't know how, " he continued, further adding, "Maybe they should actually wait for the movie to stream on Netflix. Hopefully, it releases there [in the Gulf] too."

Watch Danish Pandor's exclusive interview with India TV here:

Dhurandhar will be released in two parts. Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

Also read: Danish Pandor on Uzair Baloch's future in Dhurandhar Part 2: 'Agar maine itni…' | Exclusive