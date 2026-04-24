Dhurandhar 2 collection: Ranveer Singh's film joins all-time top 5 list, targets new record

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its dream run at the box office and has ended its fifth week on another strong note. The action thriller added Rs 19.42 crore to its Hindi net total in week five, proving that audience interest remains steady even after more than a month in cinemas. The film began the week with Rs 2.70 crore on Friday, followed by a healthy rise over the weekend. It earned Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.20 crore on Sunday, showing solid momentum.

According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 1,122.54 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at an impressive Rs 1,766.12 crore, including Rs 422.50 crore from overseas markets. The next major target is the Rs 1800 crore global milestone, which now looks within reach.

Enters elite 5th week top earners list

The strong fifth-week total has helped Dhurandhar 2 secure a place among the highest fifth-week Hindi net earners of all time. It now sits in the top five, ahead of several major blockbusters.

Top 5 highest 5th week Hindi net collections

Dhurandhar – Rs 51.25 crore

Chhaava – Rs 30.05 crore

Stree 2 – Rs 24.65 crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – Rs 19.42 crore

URI: The Surgical Strike – Rs 18.74 crore

Week-wise India net collections

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.42 crore

Overall box office breakdown

India Net: Rs 1,122.54 crore

India Gross: Rs 1,343.62 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 422.50 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,766.12 crore

Despite fresh releases arriving in cinemas, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has managed to stay remarkably steady at the box office. The film continues to attract audiences well into its fifth week, which is uncommon for big commercial titles.

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