Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's sequel breaks Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 record on day 2

New Delhi:

A significant buzz was observed surrounding the film Dhurandhar 2. The movie continued its strong performance on its second day, successfully making its entry into the Rs 200 crore club. Furthermore, it has surpassed the second-day collection figures of several other films. On a global scale, Dhurandhar 2 has also surged ahead of numerous other movies. Check out the second-day box office collections for both Dhurandhar: The Revenge along with the records it broke on Friday.

Dhurandhar 2 joins Rs 200 crore club

On its opening day, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 102.55 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 80.72 crore (net collection) on its second day. The film's total cumulative collection has now reached Rs 226.27 crore. Ranveer Singh’s film successfully entered the Rs 200 crore club on just its second day of release. This film has now emerged as the biggest hit of Ranveer Singh's career.

Reaches the 3rd spot in worldwide collections

Speaking of worldwide collections,‘Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a total of Rs 240 crore. Ranveer's film has climbed to the third position on the list of highest worldwide grossers. It has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Prabhas's film The Raja Saab, which was released earlier this year as it had a worldwide collection of Rs 208.38 crore in two days. Now, Dhurandhar 2 has set its sights on overtaking the worldwide collection of Border 2.

Dhurandhar 2 breaks Pushpa 2's collection

Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2 achieved remarkable box office collections not only in the South but also across the Hindi belt, emerging as the highest-grossing film of its time. However, Dhurandhar has now surpassed the second-day Hindi collections of Pushpa 2. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 had earned Rs 56.9 crore on its second day.

In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had earned Rs 46.23 crore on its second day. In this context, Ranveer Singh's film collected nearly double the amount earned by both those films.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 2: Ranveer's film hits Rs 200 cr, Pawan Kalyan's film slows