Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 11: How much Ranveer Singh's film earned on Sunday, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been receiving a wonderful response from audiences ever since it hit the big screens. Aditya Dhar's directorial has created history and became the highest-grossing film on a second Saturday in Hindi cinema, with a collection of Rs 62.85 crore.

Let’s see how much Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has earned, according to initial estimates on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, at the time of writing, the movie has already collected Rs 42.63 crore. It is expected to earn more by the end of the day, benefiting from Sunday. So far, the highest occupancy of 53% was recorded for Hindi shows, followed by 49% in Tamil and 36% in Telugu shows. With this, Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has earned Rs 821.40 crore.

Notably, the exact box office figures of Ranveer Singh's film will be updated tomorrow, March 30, 2026, at 8:30 am.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected Rs 1,255.44 crore at the worldwide box office so far.

Dhurandhar 2 nears lifetime worldwide collection of first part

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to surpass the entire lifetime worldwide collection of its first part, Dhurandhar, in just 11 days. For the unversed, Dhurandhar earned Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, while Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,255.44 crore so far on its 11th day.

Dhurandhar 2: Cast and production details

The Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 features a star-studded cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor in the key roles. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 creates history: Ranveer Singh's sequel makes record-breaking collection on second Saturday