Dheeraj Kumar, veteran actor-producer, hospitalised in critical condition

Famous producer, director and actor Dheeraj Kumar was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. His condition is critical. He is currently on a ventilator in the ICU. Reportedly, Dheeraj Kumar was having trouble breathing for a few days. On Monday, his health suddenly deteriorated, after which he was immediately taken to the hospital. Seeing his deteriorating condition, he was immediately admitted to the ICU. His family has asked his close ones to pray for Dheeraj Kumar's speedy recovery and respect his privacy during this difficult time.

According to a report by IANS, Dheeraj Kumar is suffering from pneumonia. His family and production team said that doctors are monitoring his condition and he is being given full medical treatment.

Dheeraj Kumar's career

Dheeraj Kumar entered the entertainment industry in 1965. He was a finalist in a talent show along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna, in which Rajesh Khanna became the winner. Dheeraj worked in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984. He started a production company called Creative Eye, of which he is the chairman and managing director. The song 'Ka Karun Sajni, Aaye Na Balam' from the film 'Swami' was filmed on him. He also acted in films like 'Heera Panna' and 'Raton Ka Raja'. Through his company, he produced many popular religious serials and TV shows like 'Om Namah Shivay'. Dheeraj Kumar, who has produced more than 35 shows on TV, received a lot of love from the audience for shows like 'Adalat', 'Mili', 'Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan'.

Recently, Dheeraj attended the inauguration of the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. He praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts to spread Sanatan Dharma. He said that he found peace by visiting the ISKCON temple and the love of the people there touched him a lot.

