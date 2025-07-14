Saiyaara, Nikita Roy to Tanvi The Great, a look at theatrical releases of the week Read further to know about the upcoming theatrical releases, including various genres that you can enjoy with your family and friends this week.

New Delhi:

As the monsoon brings in a wave of fresh stories, theatres across India and beyond are all set to sizzle with drama, thrill, romance, and action. From romantic dramas to horror thrillers, here is a list of theatrical releases that you can enjoy with your family and friends this Friday, July 18, 2025.

Saiyaara

The romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' is directed by well-known director Mohit Suri, who also directed 'Aashiqui 2'. The film features debutants Ahaan Panday and Annet Padda in the lead roles. Written by Sankalp Sadanah and Rohan Shankar and produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Nikita Roy

The horror mystery film 'Nikita Roy' is going to hit the silver screens on July 18, 2025. This film marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi Sinha's brother, Kussh Sinha. The film stars Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha alongside Hera Pheri star Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in the lead roles. It is significant to note that the film was earlier scheduled to be released on June 27, 2025. However, it got postponed to July 18, 2025.

Tanvi The Great

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut film 'Tanvi The Great' this Friday, July 18, 2025. The film features Iain Glen, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Shubhangi and Sammy Jonas Heaney in the lead roles. It is the story of an autistic woman named Tanvi Raina (played by Shubhangi) who pursues her late father's dream to salute the flag at Siachen Glacier.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The English-language horror film 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Freddie Prinze Jr, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Austin Nichols and others in the lead roles. It revolves around the story of a group of friends who are stalked by a killer.

Also Read: Rahul Fazilpuria, Haryanvi singer, attacked by unknown attackers in Gurugram, escapes gunshots narrowly