Dharmendra passes away at 89: Understanding the health issues he battled in his last days Dharmendra’s final days were marked by age-related health complications and constant family support. Here’s what we know about his health condition, hospitalisation and the moments leading up to his death.

New Delhi:

Bollywood legends don’t fade quietly; they leave echoes. For Dharmendra, his last days were less about the roar of applause and more about quiet courage, family strength and the battle of a lifetime with his own health.

Dharmendra, known affectionately as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, was not immune to the march of time. In his later years, he grappled with chronic heart issues that demanded hospital stays and close medical care.

Dharmendra’s health issues in his final years

His health complications were no surprise to those who knew him—they were the result of decades of living large on screen and dealing with the realities off-screen.

During his last hospital admission, reports say he was under observation and that his heart condition had reached a stage where simple rest and routine care were no longer sufficient.

What the family said about Dharmendra’s condition

In those weeks when his health peaked and troubled, Dharmendra’s family became his fortress. His wife Hema Malini, his children—including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol—stood by him. Esha Deol even came forward publicly to quash rumours of his passing, saying her father was “stable and recovering,” and asked for privacy amid the swirling speculation.

How Dharmendra spent his last days at 89

The final chapter for Dharmendra was marked by silent strength rather than fanfare. His passing (at age 89) brings an end to a six-decade-spanning career that traversed action, romance, comedy and family drama.

In his last days, the Bollywood titan reflected the reality that all icons eventually have to bow out of the limelight—and with dignity. The news of his death became a moment of pause for the film industry, fans and family—a reminder of how even legends are mortal.

Dharmendra’s legacy beyond his death

Dharmendra wasn’t just a catalogue of hit films; he embodied a certain optimism, a warmth and an everyman accessibility that few stars manage to sustain. His final days may have been spent in hospital rooms and amidst medical care, but his legacy remains in the laughter he inspired, the bravery he portrayed and the man he was off-screen.

In the end, his story is a human one—not only of stardom and spotlight, but of ageing, challenge and love. For his family, those final days will be bittersweet memories; for the millions of fans, they mark the close of an era.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra dies at 89: His emotional last Instagram post moves fans