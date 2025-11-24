Dharmendra dies 14 days before his 90th birthday; Sunny Deol performs last rites Dharmendra passed away at 89 after weeks of deteriorating health. Sunny Deol performed the last rites in Mumbai, with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and industry colleagues attending the funeral. The veteran actor’s death comes just 14 days before his 90th birthday.

New Delhi:

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away today. He had been unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment at home. A few days ago, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where his condition was reported to be extremely critical.

On November 10th, his health deteriorated further, leading to reports that he had been placed on a ventilator. Although his wife Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol, and son Sunny Deol later issued statements assuring fans that he was recovering, the iconic actor breathed his last this morning, leaving the entire film industry in shock.

Sunny Deol Gives an Emotional Farewell to His Father

Sunny Deol performed the last rites of his father, Dharmendra, at a crematorium in Mumbai amid a deeply emotional atmosphere. With tears in his eyes and a heavy heart, he bid farewell to his father. Other members of the Deol family were also present. As Dharmendra’s funeral procession began, a huge crowd of fans and well-wishers gathered to catch a final glimpse of the beloved actor.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan Among Stars Who Paid Their Last Respects

Several prominent Bollywood personalities attended Dharmendra’s funeral. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan were among the many who arrived to pay their last respects. Dharmendra is remembered not only for his extraordinary acting career but also for his warm, humble and down-to-earth personality.

Karan Johar Shares an Emotional Tribute

Director Karan Johar shared a photograph of Dharmendra on social media and wrote, “It’s the end of an era.” He described the veteran actor as a true legend of Indian cinema and highlighted his humility and kindness. Many in the film industry were moved by Karan’s heartfelt message.

A Farewell Just Days Before His 90th Birthday

Dharmendra was set to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8th. His family had already begun preparations for the special occasion, but tragically, he passed away just 14 days before his birthday. Fans across social media continue to pay tribute to him, sharing memorable scenes and cherished moments from his films.

Dharmendra’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Dharmendra was recently seen in “Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya,” starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. His upcoming film “Ekkis” is also scheduled for release, in which he plays the father of Agastya Nanda. The film is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

