Dhanashree Verma restores pictures with Yuzvendra Chahal amid his dating rumours with RJ Mahvash Amidst the viral pictures of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, his wife Dhanashree Verma has restored old pictures of herself and Chahal on Instagram.

For a long time, there have been rumours of the separation of choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, recently, Chahal was spotted watching the final match of the Champions Trophy in Dubai with RJ Mahvash. Pictures of both of them went viral on social media. Immediately after this, Dhanashree's fans found that she had restored her archived photos with Chahal.

Dhanashree unarchived pictures

Last year, Dhanashree archived all her photos and videos with Chahal, fueling rumours of a rift or separation between the two. Even their wedding pictures from 2020 were no longer on her account. The posts started appearing again on Monday, meaning Dhanashree had unarchived them. These include pictures of their dates, outings, collab brand posts and even weddings and other occasions.

Social media reacts

Fans think that unarchiving these photos means that Dhanashree Verma is trying to make Yuzi realise that at least on paper, they are still married and dating a girl that too so openly might be a risky thing to do, especially amid a legal battle of divorce. A user wrote, 'Why were all the pictures unarchived again?' Another comment read, 'Nice way of reminding the on paper marriage!' Another Insta user wrote, 'What is happening, are you still in love with him.'

Cryptic post by Dhanashree

On Monday, Dhanashree made a cryptic post on her Instagram story. She wrote, 'Blaming women is always in fashion.' This post of hers also came only after the viral pictures of Chahal and Mahvash.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal married choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma in the year 2020. From the year 2024, reports of trouble in the relationship between the two started coming to the fore. Since then, the personal life of both of them remains a topic of discussion on social media. However, none of them have yet said anything officially but have shared several cryptic posts on Instagram that have fueled the rumours.

