Chhaava Box Office: Did Champions Trophy final affect Vicky Kushal starrer's collection? Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Chhaava has entered the 500 crore club. Let us know how the film performed on the 24th day, on Sunday.

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava is running in theatres and has earned a lot since its release. However, on Sunday, the film did not perform as expected from the film on the weekend. Seems like the film was affected by the final match of the Champions Trophy, which is being played today between India and New Zealand. The match started at 2:30 and ended at around 10:20, with India lifting the ICC trophy. The film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was seemingly affected by the cricket match with evening and afternoon shows.

Chhaava box office collection

The earnings of films running in theatres usually increase on weekends. It is obvious that on Saturday and Sunday holidays, people go to theatres with their families. On top of that, when it comes to 'Chhaava', the expectations are higher because this film is performing so well on weekdays. But this Sunday, the film earned less than expected.

Business was this low compared to Saturday

The film Chhaava, starring stars like Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, collected Rs 16.75 crore yesterday on the 23rd day, Saturday. On Sunday, the 24th day, the film collected only Rs 8.38 crore. The total net collection of the film Chhaava at the domestic box office has now become Rs 517.43 crore and the film has achieved the title of a blockbuster.

Chhaava budget and crew

Vicky Kaushal's film was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 130–140 crore. It has already entered the 500 crore club and with no big release till Salman Khan's Sikandar release (March 28), the period drama is expected to rule the box office.

For the unversed, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is directed by Lakshman Utekar. This was Vicky Kaushal's second film with the director after 2023's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Apart from the lead actors, supporting cast like Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana have also played important roles in the Bollywood film.

