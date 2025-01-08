Dhanashree Verma reacts to trolling amid divorce rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhanashree reacts to trolling amid on going divorce rumours with husband Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram profile on Wednesday to hit back at social media users trolling her after her divorce rumours went viral. Not only has the 28-year-old reacted to the ongoing character assassination on social media but has also stood up to the trollers while putting out a strong message. For the unversed, Dhanashree and Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce rumours went viral ever since the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Moreover, the cricketer has been sharing cryptic posts on his Instagram stories for the past few days.

Dhanashree's post

Dhanashree Verma has hit back at trolls in her post. "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," read her Instagram story.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri out of Kartik Aryan's 'Aashiqui 3'! Makers reveal the real reason