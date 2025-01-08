Triptii Dimri out of Kartik Aryan's 'Aashiqui 3'! Makers reveal the real reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri is no more a part of upcoming romantic-drama Aashiqui 3

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's upcoming film 'Aashiqui 3' is constantly getting delayed. This third part of this superhit movie franchise has been in the news for quite some time now. The film has been postponed several times now. While the film's director Anurag Basu is working on a new love story with Kartik Aryan, his co-star Triptii Dimri is now out of 'Aashiqui 3'. The team of 'Aashiqui 3' has confirmed Triptii's exit from the film. They have also revealed the real reason behind the move.

Triptii Dimri out of Aashiqui 3

The casting of 'Aashiqui 3' has been in the news for various reasons. Firstly, the pair of Triptii and Kartik was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 so there's nothing new about the pair. For those who don't know Aashiqui movies have always promoted fresh pairs. And secondly, Kartik and Triptii were unable to impress the audiences with their on-screen chemistry. Amid all this Triptii Dimri has moved out of 'Aashiqui 3'. At the same time, Anurag Basu is now going to show a new pair in this film. "Triptii Dimri was very excited about this film, however, now this is not going to happen. A new face can be seen in the film with Kartik Aaryan," read the official note.

'Aashiqui 3' is mired in controversies

Triptii Dimri's film Aashiqui 3 is embroiled in controversies these days. Dimri shot for a few days for the film last year. It was to be a muhurat shot. The reasons behind Dimri's exit are not yet known. The film was to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt, but the talks could not move forward after a quarrel between the producers.

Now the search is on for a new face

If reports are to be believed, the shooting with Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan was to begin in Mumbai at the end of January or in the first week of February. Now the new casting process is underway for the role of the lead actress after her exit. The second sequel of Aashiqui, released in 2013, saw the pairing of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: This actor has been roped in for Shakti Shalini! Has worked in two horror-comedies before