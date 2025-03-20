Dhanashree Verma profession: Is Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife doctor, choreographer or influencer? Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have officially been divorced on Thursday. Ever since the separation, people have been curious to know about Yuzi's ex-wife. Read further to know about her profession.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma were one of the most talked about couples. However, after much said and done, the couple was officially divorced on Thursday noon. For the unversed, the two got married in December 2020. Every now and then, the couple used to share cute videos on social media, but seems like all was not well all this while long. Now that the couple has separated, social media users are eager to know everything about the leg spinner's ex-wife.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree rose to fame with her YouTube channel, where she used to post dance tutorial videos. Soon, she became famous for the same and moved on to IG reels, where she used to showcase her effortless dancing skills to win everyone's hearts in a fraction of a second. While on her YouTube, she has 2.79M subscribers, she has 6.2M followers on her IG. While her public life is out there, and it is known to many, very few know that she quit her secure job as a dentist. Yes, you read it right!

Dhanashree Verma was born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai. She has a strong hold on her professional life. Dance is her passion, but before that, she studied dentistry at DY Patil College in Mumbai. Her passion for dance was so great that she quit her permanent job as a dentist. She first started with YouTube and then became an influencer. Well, Dhanashree also ventured into the glamour world, as she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Her excellent dancing skills made her reach the finals, but she could not become the winner of the show.

Dhanashree Verma's Big Net Worth

According to reports, at the age of 28, Dhanashree Verma has a net worth is $3 million, which is approximately Rs 24 crore. In addition to being an influencer, Dhanashree is linked to several choreographies and brand endorsements.

