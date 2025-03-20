Amaal Malik cuts ties with parents and brother Armaan Malik, says he is clinically depressed There is a stir in the family of singer Armaan Malik, who got married with great pomp two months ago. His elder brother and composer Amaal Malik has broken all ties with the family.

Famous singer Armaan Malik's brother and composer Amaal Malik, started his career at a very young age. He got a big break from Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho'. For the unversed, they are the nephews of famous music composer Anu Malik. On Thursday. Amaal has shocked everyone by sharing a post on social media against his parents, Daboo Malik and Jyoti Malik. He has also revealed that he is suffering from clinical depression due to a dispute in the family and now he has broken all ties with his family including his brother.

Amaal Malik's post

Amaal Malik has shared a long post on Instagram revealing the dark side of his family life. 'I have changed the story of being called xyz's nephew or son, combined with my brother's singing ability, to whatever we are today! This journey has been amazing for both of us, but my parents' actions have distanced us brothers from each other. All this has forced me to take steps for myself, as it has left a very deep scar in my heart,' his note read.

The singer-composer further added, 'Today I stand at a point where my peace has been taken away. I am emotionally and probably financially broken, but that is the least of my worries. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed due to these events. Yes, I can only blame myself, but my self-esteem has been lowered countless times by the actions of people close to me who have stolen pieces of my soul.'

Amaal breaks ties with his family

'Today with a heavy heart I announce that I am moving away from these personal relationships. From now on my interaction with my family will be purely professional. This is not a decision taken in anger, but it has arisen from the need to fix my life. I will not let the past rob my future now. I will rebuild my life with honesty and strength,' read Amaal's note.

Amal's brother got married two months ago

It is known that Amal's brother Armaan Malik married Aashna Shroff in January this year. Both dated each other for 6 years before tying the knot. Amaal presence at the wedding was a positive one. But just after two months, such a note has a shocked the internet.

