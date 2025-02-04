Deva box office report: Shahid Kapoor-starrer struggles on Monday, mints just over Rs 2 cr on Day 4

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER Deva also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Shahid Kapoor's latest actioner failed to pass its Monday test after a decent opening weekend. As per Sacnilk, Deva minted just Rs 2.5 crore on Day 4, taking the total nett collections to Rs 21.65 crore after four days. On Friday, the film opened to Rs 5.5 crore and the figures grew on Saturday and Sunday, as there were no other big films released in the weekend. Check out its day-wise collections here.

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 5.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 6.4 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 7.25 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.5 crore

Total - Rs 21.65 crore

Movie Review

Shahid Kapoor's Deva clearly disappoints despite having potential. However, the film ends on a note that opens the gates for a second part, and knowing the filmmaker in Rosshan, one can expect something positive. However, as for the first part, the film is an average one-time watch with a few highs. With much said and done, Shahid Kapoor's latest release deserves 2.5 stars and is out now in theatres. Read the full review here

About the film

Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role of Devi and along with her, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait are also included. Deva's trailer was released a few days ago. Shahid Kapoor can be seen playing the role of an angry, young police officer in the film while giving some serious punches and impressive gun-toting scenes. The actor is seen in the entire trailer in an intense look. The Deva trailer also showcased a high-octane fight between the goons and the Police, which increased the curiosity among his fans.

