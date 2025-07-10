Delhi High Court stays release of Vijay Raaz starrer Udaipur Files, asks Centre to decide on certification

The Delhi High Court has halted the release of the film Udaipur Files, which was based on the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, just a day before its scheduled premiere. The court issued an interim ban on the film's screening, directing the petitioner, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, to file a review application with the Central Government against the certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The court provided two days to submit the application while instructing the government to decide on the matter within seven days under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, which empowers it to revoke or suspend a film's release in such cases. Until the government delivers its decision, the release of Udaipur Files will remain on hold.

The film is based on the 2022 murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly slain for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's provocative remarks.