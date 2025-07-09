Udaipur Files: Controversy over Vijay Raaz starrer escalates, Abu Azmi demands ban on film The protest that started against Vijay Raj starrer 'Udaipur Files' is increasing day by day. First, Jamaat-e-Islami raised the demand to ban the release of the film and now Maharashtra Assembly member Abu Azmi has also expressed displeasure over the upcoming film.

New Delhi:

The controversy over the film 'Udaipur Files' based on the famous Kanhaiya Lal Taylor murder case of Rajasthan is escalating. The demand to ban the release of this film is gaining momentum. This film, which is set to release on July 11, is facing backlash. Recently, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami had raised the demand to ban the film and now the Samajwadi Party has also expressed objection to it. Maharashtra Assembly member Abu Azmi raised the issue of 'Udaipur Files' in the Assembly and demanded an immediate ban on the film.

What did Abu Azmi say?

In Bhiwandi, SP Maharashtra State President and Govandi MLA Abu Asim Azmi demanded a ban on the film 'Udaipur Files' and claimed that an attempt is being made to spread hatred through this film and its release can increase the controversy. 'An attempt is being made to spread hatred through this film. If this film is released, a law and order issue can arise, so this film should be banned immediately,' he said.

Demand to remove the trailer of the film

Let us tell you, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani had also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to stop the release of 'Udaipur Files'. In which the film was accused of disturbing communal harmony and showing objectionable scenes. Not only this, he had also demanded the removal of the trailer of this film from social media.

Delhi High Court's hearing on the matter

Two PILs were heard in the Delhi High Court regarding 'Udaipur Files'. The petitioners allege that the film is targeting a particular community and is spreading hatred in society. During the hearing, the CBFC told the court that it has removed the objectionable parts from the film. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said that the film promotes violence, and its entire script creates division in society.

The court suggested Sibal and CBFC lawyer ASG Chetan Sharma to watch the film together. The court ordered the filmmaker to conduct a special screening of the film and trailer for all the parties today itself. However, the court also made it clear that just getting the screening done does not end the petitioners' right to challenge the film certificate.

Now the next hearing of this case will be held tomorrow, when all the parties will present their response before the court after the screening.

About the film

Let us tell you that 'Udaipur Files' is to be released on July 11, which is based on the Kanhaiya Lal Tailor murder case of Udaipur. For the unversed, on June 28, 2022, two attackers arrived at Kanhaiya Lal Sahu's shop posing as customers. As soon as Kanhaiyalal started taking the measurement of one of them, the other attacked him with a knife and beheaded him. Not only this, these attackers captured the entire incident on camera and circulated the video online, which caused an uproar across the country.

