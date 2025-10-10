Deepika Padukone to lead mental health advocacy as ambassador for Health Ministry Deepika Padukone has been appointed India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Health Ministry — a move aimed at boosting awareness, access, and destigmatization of mental health.

New Delhi:

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has named actor Deepika Padukone, the founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, as the first-ever "Mental Health Ambassador." The Ministry has taken a significant step in encouraging a more encouraging mental health ecology in the nation with this development.



On the occasion, Shri J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, stated, “The partnership with Ms Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health.”



“I am deeply honoured to serve as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador for the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in prioritising mental health care. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry to build on this momentum and further strengthen our nation’s mental health framework,” said Deepika Padukone.

In her new role, Deepika will work closely with the Ministry to:

1. Raise mental health awareness and promote de-stigmatisation efforts;

2. Encourage help-seeking behaviour and preventive efforts;

3. Promote Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), and other government-approved mental health resources. She will also collaborate with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in building other strategic interventions for equitable mental health care access.

The appointment comes as The Live Love Laugh Foundation, Ms Padukone’s charitable trust, completes 10 years of service and impact.

Through its flagship Rural Community Mental Health Program, LiveLoveLaugh has established care pathways for over 21,931 PWMIs and their carers in 15 districts across eight states over the past ten years. Additionally, LLL has spearheaded innovative national public awareness campaigns like "Dobara Poocho" and "#NotAshamed," as well as initiatives like a "Doctors Program" for general practitioners and "You Are Not Alone" for teenage students. A workplace mental health and well-being program was recently introduced by LLL.

