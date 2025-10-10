Deepika Padukone slams film industries' hypocrisy at ‘8-hour shift’ demand, internet backs her Deepika Padukone has responded to the ongoing debate in the industry regarding eight-hour shift timings. She cited the example of male actors to explain her views. Find out what she said.

Ever since Deepika Padukone left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit and Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel, a separate debate has erupted in the industry regarding eight-hour shift timings. Reportedly, Deepika left the films due to disagreements over working hours.

Many in the industry came out in support of Deepika, while others offered contrary comments. Now, for the first time, Deepika Padukone herself has broken her silence on the issue.

I fight my battles silently: Deepika Padukone

In a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18, Deepika Padukone broke her silence on the raging debate in the industry. She said, 'I've done this on many levels; it's not new to me. I think I've had to deal with whatever I got, even when it came to things like payment. I don't know what to call it, but I always fight my battles quietly and for some strange reason, sometimes they become public. That's not my way. Nor was I raised that way. But yes, speaking up for myself and fighting my battles quietly and with dignity is my way.'

Deepika's exit from 'Spirit' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel created stir

Deepika Padukone had stipulated working in eight-hour shifts for the films 'Spirit' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel. Reportedly, after the birth of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh, she made this demand to the producers, which was rejected and Deepika left both films.

Now, in the recent interview, Deepika has spoken about this in detail. Furthermore, she also mentioned the ongoing discussions in the industry where equality, justice and respect are discussed.

Male actors have never made headlines: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone also cited male actors as an example as she said, 'As a woman, if it feels pushy or something, so be it. But it's no secret that many superstars, male superstars, have been working eight-hour days in the Indian film industry. They've been doing this for years. It's never made headlines.'

The actress further said, 'I don't want to name names, as it might make it a big issue. But it's a well-known fact that many male actors work eight-hour days. Some work eight hours a day from Monday to Friday and don't work on weekends.'

Internet supports Deepika

Reddit users seemed in full support of the actress. A user wrote, 'She's so right. How many times hv we heard abt male superstars being super late to sets. Also, ppl like to pretend that her being criticized for her demands has nothing to do with misogyny bt it very clearly is rooted in misogyny.'

Another user wrote, 'Even yesteryear actresses like Waheeda Rehman was telling on Kapil's show how Raj Kapoor was always lot on set. Govinda, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna they were all notorious for it as well. So it's been happening for decades now. Also, she is a new mother and has a very valid reason to demand reasonable working hours in comparison with these male superstars.'

Another Reddit user wrote, 'Honestly good for her for speaking up. And it's good for everyone to set boundaries for work life balance and work 9-5 and take weekends off.' 'Akshay doesn’t work on Sundays. Ajay avoids working on Sundays as well. Akshay works very early shifts and is usually done by 5p.m. He hates late night shoots and avoids them. Directors work around it by shooting day for night. Salman shows up when he feels like , again producers accommodate him,' read another comment.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' and Atlee-Allu Arjun's 'AA22xA6'.

