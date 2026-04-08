Deepika Padukone hits back at trolls questioning her support for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: 'Watched it...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has responded to the chatter around her support for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, with a witty reply. As some on social media questioned her silence regarding her support for the success of the spy thriller, the actress addressed it with a clever comment on an Instagram post.

For the unversed, an Instagram post asked whether 'her silence was a deliberate statement or if the internet was reading too much into celebrity social media silence." The Pathaan actress responded with a fitting reply. Read on to find out what she said.

Deepika Padukone slams trolls questioning her support for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

In her response, Deepika Padukone wrote, "I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?" Her reply to the Instagram post has garnered attention from social media users, who have shown support for her. One user commented, "Support doesn’t mean showcasing everything on social media." Take a look below:

(Image Source : DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S INSTAGRAM COMMENT. )Screengrab taken from Deepika Padukone's Instagram comment.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. Directed by Uri-fame filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film hit the big screens on March 19, with paid previews held on March 18. The Hindi spy thriller has become the first Hindi film to earn Rs 1000 crore in India. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor in key roles.

Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller King, alongside a stellar cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and others. She is also part of a much-anticipated project with Atlee and Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

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