Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning dress, says ‘Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!’ | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning dress

Deepika Padukone, soon-to-be mom and Bollywood A-lister, finally gave fans a clear view of her baby bump on Wednesday. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, shared a set of photos on Instagram, looking radiant in a black dress. This post came ahead of the pre-release event for Padukone's upcoming sci-fi film "Kalki 2898 AD."

Padukone's monochrome photos featured her in a fitted black dress with a stylish slit at the back. She accessorised with high heels and bold jewellery, exuding her trademark smile and playful demeanour. In one image, she joyfully holds her baby bump, laughing gleefully. The actress accompanied her post with a witty caption, which read, “Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!”

Before the actress posted the photo, a video surfaced online showing her arrival at the event venue. In the video, Deepika is seen wearing a relaxed matching outfit.

In March, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy on Instagram just before they travelled to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which is currently in production. Apart from this, she will appear in 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' on Monday, unveiled 'Bhairava anthem' from the film.

The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Salman Khan begins shooting for AR Murugadoss' 'Sikandar', drops first glimpse | See Pic

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra injured while filming for 'The Bluff' in Australia; shares pic of her wound