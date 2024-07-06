Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in purple saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone on Friday night at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony captivated the attention of many with her elegant look in a purple saree. Before attending the event, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of herself wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the pictures, she is also seen wearing a choker necklace and completed her looks with a sleek bun. Deepika's caption also garnered everyone's attention as it depicts how much she is enjoying her pregnancy phase. "Just...coz it's a Friday night and (baby emoji) wants to party," she wrote.

See the post:

In no time, her fans chimed into the comment section and showered love on the mommy-to-be. One user wrote, ''Glowing Mumma...God bless u and your child.'' ''Sari never looked better,'' wrote another. Her husband Ranveer Singh also reacted to the post and wrote, ''Hayyyye! my beautiful birthday gift! I love you.''

Last week, Deepika dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery. One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked. She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is being lauded for her role in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani.

She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles.

