Emraan Hashmi opens up about nepotism in Bollywood, says 'it's a mixed bag'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi has never shied away from sharing his views about Bollywood and news related to the industry. The actor recently in an interview with news agency ANI, spoke about nepotism in Bollywood, a topic which made headlines in recent years. He also talked about boycotting Bollywood trends and the role of social media in changing the perception of the people about the industry.

Speaking about the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend and how it affected the Hindi film industry, he said, ''Bollywood boycott trend which has started is not something we wanted but it started and the industry had to pay the price but ultimately it couldn't stay because a lot of films were successful despite that. So, I think ultimately it's all about making a good film and of course, the press and media have a huge contribution. These two industries co-exist. I don't think we are as effective without the media and vice versa. The media also needs the film industry. So there is a co-existence, I think, in these two worlds which has been going on for centuries and will continue to do so," said the The Dirty Picture actor.

Talking about nepotism in Bollywood, he added, ''Nepotism is like, by definition, you have this unfair advantage that some people have by the sheer function of their relations or contacts. And this is a bitter truth, not just about our industry. There are many other industries where some people have merit they don't get things based on merit but because of contacts, they get a position or a designated job in that profession. It is unfair, but the truth of the matter is in our industry you might get an entry point easily but ultimately the audience is the deciding factor. They decide whether you will stay in this industry or not.''

''You might get your first film as a director or as an actor but ultimately, if people don't like the film, if people don't like you as an actor, then you can't have longevity here. At the same time, there are so many success stories in Bollywood of people who have not come from film families. There are a lot of people in the industry who have come from small towns and the industry has given them a chance and given them success. So, it's a mixed bag,'' he further said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in Shootout at Byculla, Captain Nawab, and Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's directorial Ground Zero.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: 'So sweet of you': Vicky Kaushal on Salman Khan lauding his 'dance moves' in 'Tauba Tauba' song