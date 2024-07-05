'So sweet of you': Vicky Kaushal on Salman Khan lauding his 'dance moves' in 'Tauba Tauba' song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz will release on July 19, 2024

Vicky Kaushal's new song 'Tauba Tauba' is garnering applause from his fans across the world. Not only his fans but Bollywood celebrities also can't stop themselves from praising Vicky for his dance moves and the beats of the peppy number. Superstar Salman Khan recently reshared the song on his Instagram handle, praising Vicky and wrote, ''Great moves Vicky, song looking good. Best wishes.'' Reacting to the same, Vicky has now replied on the post and wrote, ''So sweet of you Salman sir!! Thank you so much... This means so much to me and the whole team!'' along with red heart emojis.

See the post:

Vicky's latest Instagram Stories

Tauba Tauba song

Earlier this week, the makers of Bad Newz finally released the first track 'Tauba Tauba' from the film. The song is sung by the Punjabi singing sensation and very well-known singer Karan Aujla. He did just not sing but wrote the lyrics himself for the song. In the song, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla look cool in shades and exude swag and charm with their moves. While Triptii Dimri looks stunning in the song.

Bad Newz trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk was launched on June 28, 2024. The audience loved the teaser promising perfect comedy scenes and lots of fun in the movie. The trailer starts with a note "comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events."

In the trailer, Tripti is seen confused as she doesn't have any idea who the real father of the baby with whom she is pregnant. Whether the baby belongs to Vicky or Ammy Virk. She goes to her friend's clinic who is a doctor. Bad Newz, the film directed by Bollywood director Anand Tiwari will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024.

