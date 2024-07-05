'Boys in Blue take away all the blues!': Shah Rukh Khan rejoices Team India's grand victory parade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/IMDB Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Team India on becoming T20 World Champions.

Team India's victory parade in Mumbai was the main talk of the town on social media on Thursday. Like every Indian, Bollywood celebrities also expressed their emotions of ecstasy and pride during T20 World Cup winning Team India's homecoming on July 4. Shah Rukh Khan too reshared the victory parade on his X (formerly Twitter) and shared a congratulatory message for the Men In Blue.

''Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!'' SRK wrote on his post.

See the post:

On Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital Delhi to a warm welcome from fans waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their heroes and the trophy. From the airport, the team went to the ITC Maurya Hotel where a special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut to celebrate the win. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting.

After the cake-cutting, Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and had breakfast with him. During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters. Following their meeting with PM Modi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the stadium, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crores by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers.

(With ANi inputs)

Also Read: Alpha: Makers announce Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy universe film | See video

Also Read: 'Have we actually become this...', Vijay Varma on Mirzapur's unparalleled fandom