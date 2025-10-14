De De Pyaar De 2 trailer: After Tabu, R Madhavan turns trouble in Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet's love story | Watch De De Pyaar De 2's trailer is out now. The upcoming film features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The movie trailer of upcoming multi-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has been released. The film that features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, will be released next month.

On Tuesday, the team of De De Pyaar De 2 travelled to Gurugram for the trailer launch and now finally it has been made available for all.

De De Pyaar De 2 looks predictable

De De Pyaar De 2 is picking exactly where the first part ended. While we saw that the 2019 film ended with Ashish's (Ajay Devgn) family accepting Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh). Now the tables will be turned and the later will welcome his 14 years older love to her home.

While in the first part Tabu turned out to be obstacle, this time R Madhavan will play the new thorn in the love story. However, with the trailer almost revealing everything, the film looks preditable.

De De Pyaar De 2 trailer can remind you of Varun's film

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's 2014 Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania featured a supporting role by late actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Siddharth Shukla. His character is brought in by Alia's on screen father Ashutosh Rana so that she can move on from Humpty and marry the one who was better man in his eyes.

Something similar seems to be the case with De De Pyaar De 2. This time R Madhavan will be seen bringing in Meezaan Jafri to win Ayesha so that she can move on from Ashish. It is significant to note that Meezaan's father and senior actor Javed Jafri will also be seen in the film, just like De De Pyaar De.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. The film is produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. De De Pyaar De 2 will released in theatres on November 14, on the occasion of Children's Day 2025.

