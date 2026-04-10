Dacoit: Nani hails Adivi Sesh's performance, calls it 'his best till date', extends wishes to the team

New Delhi:

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's romantic thriller Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is set to release in theatres on Friday, April 10, 2026. The film has already generated significant buzz among fans with its trailer, building strong anticipation ahead of its release.

Adding to the excitement, Telugu actor Nani shared his review on social media late Thursday night, just hours before the film's worldwide release. The HIT actor praised Adivi Sesh's performance, calling the film a "true blockbuster: and describing it as his "best till date." He also lauded Mrunal Thakur's acting and appreciated the film's direction, calling it "beautifully directed."

Nani reviews Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) late Thursday night, Nani praised the film and urged the audience to watch it in theatres, writing, "True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart.#DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don’t miss this theatrical experience."

He called the film Adivi Sesh’s best work till date, "@AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department.

The Hi Naana actor loved how Mrunal Thakur immersed into this film and said, "@mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat. #Supriya it’s amazing how you pulled off one of the best films of the year. Full power to you rockstar. Beautifully directed, terrific score, amazing visuals. Big congratulations to the team (sic)."

Replying to Nani's X post for Dacoit, Adivi Sesh thanked him and wrote, "Thank you so much Big Bro. The #Dacoit Team is SO excited after reading your review but it’s extra special to me and truly means a LOT. Nijangaa Heart is full."

Dacoit Ek Prem Katha: Cast and production details

The romantic crime drama, Dacoit: A Love Story is directed by Shaneil Deo and features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni in important roles. It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banners of SS Creations and Suniel Narang Production.

Dacoit Ek Prem Katha: Plot and languages in which you can watch the film

Viewers can watch Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha in Telugu and Hindi. For the unversed, the story of, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, revolves around an intense emotional conflict, as a man driven by anger sets out to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend after feeling deeply betrayed.

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